With Houston temperatures in the upper 90s, it's important to be safe and never leave your kids in a hot car unattended, but one mother is accused of doing just that.

Diana Linda Obiyo is charged with Endangering a Child after allegedly leaving her child younger than 15 locked inside a car with temperatures higher than 95 degrees for an hour on Monday.

Court documents say Obiyo placed the child in imminent danger of death.

Officials say the kid has also just gotten back from receiving cancer treatments.

Obiyo's bond was set to $10,000 and according to Harris County District Attorney's Office, she made bond.