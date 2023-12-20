Harris County authorities are on the scene of a crash on Eastex Freeway Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man crashed into three other vehicles at a red light at the intersection of Lee Road and Eastex Freeway. Gonzalez says the man appeared to have been shot before the crash.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Two women in separate vehicles were injured in the crash, Gonzalez confirms. They were reported to be in fair condition.

No other information has been released at this time.