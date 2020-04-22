Harris County Judge expected to require face coverings in public

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to announce that face coverings will be required in public.

According to Judge Hidalgo’s Office, she will announce the mandate at a press conference at 3 p.m. today, and the order will go into effect on April 27. It will remain in effect for 30 days.

The judge’s office says the face coverings – it can be a handkerchief or other material from home – will be required for people who are in a public place in close proximity to others.

Under the expected order, if you are exercising or out for a walk, you will not have to wear a mask, and children under 10 will not have to wear a mask.

A "Stay Home, Work Safe" order is currently in effect for Harris County through April 30.

RELATED: 'Stay Home-Work Safe' order for Harris County extended through April 30