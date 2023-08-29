Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Fire: Authorities on scene of deadly fire on Mustang Hill

Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway following an afternoon fire in Harris County on Tuesday. 

According to officials, one person was killed in the fire located in the 2800 block of Mustang Hill. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

