Harris County deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

Harris County deputies are asking the public to help locate a 12-year-old boy.

Alfonzo Angel Guzman was last seen at his residence in the 15000 block of Sellers Road on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Alfonzo is 5’4" and weighs 140lbs. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants with a white-colored stripe down the leg.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person and Runaway unit at (713) 755-7427.