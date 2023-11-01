Harris County crime: Woman killed in home invasion, authorities investigating

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a home invasion late Tuesday night in Harris County.

Details are limited, but authorities said the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Upland Spring Trace.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

No other details were released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.