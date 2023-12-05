Harris County crime: Suspect accused of exposing his genitals at local park

One suspect is facing indecent exposure charges following an incident at a Harris County park on Monday.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Matthew Woods was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Officials said they were called out to the 22000 block of Fairfield Place Drive in reference to an indecent exposure type call.

When deputies arrived, multiple witnesses reported that a male suspect was exposing his genitals to females at the park.

Matthew Woods

Deputies searched the area and later located the male, who was identified as Woods.

Woods was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $100.00.