One man is facing charges after threatening children with a knife in Harris County, authorities said.

According to officials, Andrew Jameson, 42, was arrested.

Andrew Jameson

Officials said they were called out to the 15000 block of Signal Ridge Way in reference to a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found Jameson to be intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed Jameson threatened children on scene with a knife, officials said.

Officials added video which captured the incident and text messages documenting the threats were provided to deputies.

Jameson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with terroristic threat.

His bond was set at $500.