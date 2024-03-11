Harris County crime: Authorities on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Spring

Harris County authorities are on the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Spring.

Details are very limited right now, but officials said the incident is located at 130 Lane in Spring.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies and multi-agency law enforcement partners were investigating a possible serial robbery suspect.

Gonzalez said an HCSO deputy fired his weapon and struck a male.

That man has been confirmed dead.

Gonzalez said no officers have been injured in the shooting.

No other details have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.