Harris County authorities investigating deadly double shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly double shooting on Tuesday night.
Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred at 255 Assay Street.
When authorities arrived, they found a man and woman dead on the scene.
No other details have been released by authorities.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest information.