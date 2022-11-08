Expand / Collapse search

Harris County authorities investigating deadly double shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly double shooting on Tuesday night. 

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred at 255 Assay Street. 

When authorities arrived, they found a man and woman dead on the scene. 

No other details have been released by authorities. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest information. 