Harris Co. stay-at-home order to be extended to June 10

Harris County's stay-at-home order is being extended until mid-June.

A representative from Judge Lina Hidalgo's office confirms that Hidalgo is expected to announce that the county's Stay Home, Work Safe order will be extended until at least June 10.

The new order will conform with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive orders and contain "social distancing guidelines."

The announcement could come as early as tomorrow, as Judge Hidalgo has a news conference scheduled tomorrow to announce a series of worker protection guidelines for retail stores and construction sites.

Judge Hidalgo will be joined by labor leaders representing workers from across the county.

A stay-at-home order had been extended until May 20, despite the state's Essential Businesses Order expiring on April 30.

