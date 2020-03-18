Harris Co. finalizing COVID-29 drive-thru testing

The President just signed the Congressional bill that provides for no charge testing and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will announce drive-thru testing at United Memorial Medical Center, with no charge to those being tested.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee urges residents with symptoms of the coronavirus to take no charge testing.

Testing periods are:

- Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

- Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Next week:

- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

