H-E-B enacting product purchasing limits, updates list of items

HEB has enacted product purchasing limits on some food and non-food items for its stores during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release from the company, in order to ensure everyone has access to all essential items, the grocer has limited a certain amount of items that can be purchased per transaction.

"In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, we encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products," the press release stated.

Full list of items limited per transaction by H-E-B updated as of March 15:

Food Items:

Chicken – 4 units

Ground Beef – 4 units

Water – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons, total of 4 items

Eggs – 2 units

Frozen vegetables – 4 units

Frozen breakfast – 4 units

Frozen pizza – 4 units

Boxed dinners – 8 units

Pasta – 4 units

Pasta Sauce: 4 units

Rice – 4 units

Canned Soup – 8 units

Canned Vegetables – 8 units

Canned Beans – 8 units

Canned seafood – 8 units

Canned meat – 8 units

Dried Beans – 4 units

Nut butters – 4 units

Oatmeal – 4 units

Cereal – 4 units

Bread – 4 units

Milk – 2 units

Powdered Milk – 2 units

Non-food Items:

Baby Diapers – 2 units

Baby wipes – 2 units

Toilet Paper – 2 units

Paper Towels - 4 units

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units

Liquid Bleach – 2 units

Hand sanitizer – 2 units

Hand soap – 2 units

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 units

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 units

Latex Gloves – 2 units

Masks – 2 units

"We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress," the company said.

