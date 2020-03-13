H-E-B cutting down hours of operation due to high volume of shoppers

article

H-E-B is shifting to a modified schedule to handle the large volume of customers shopping for supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

All H-E-B, Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in the Houston area will be operating at modified hours, closing at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Starting on Saturday, March 14, stores will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

H-E-B President of Food and Drug Scott McClelland:

"To prepare our stores to better serve our customers, all H-E-B, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in the Houston area will shift to modified hours, closing at 8 p.m. today. Starting tomorrow, March 14 we will shift to modified hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice. These temporary changes, along with some adjustment to our services, will help us keep our shelves stocked and help ensure our customers can secure the products they need as quickly as possible. Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary. We will return to our regular hours and full services as quickly as possible. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas. Customers can find an updated list of store hours at newsroom.heb.com."

