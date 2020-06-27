Group of San Jose police officers accused of racist Facebook posts

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is calling for an investigation into allegations of a private Facebook group consisting of current and retired San Jose police officers posting racist and demeaning messages.

The mayor said he expects that any officer expressing racist, anti-Muslim, or menacing comments will be fired.

Liccardo said he will push for changes, so officers who are fired, cannot be reinstated.

The website, Medium, first raised awareness about the private Facebook group, which calls itself,"10-7ODSJ." In police code, it means "out of service - off-duty, San Jose."

Some posts on the page, included images and comments that all Muslims are terrorists, and some parts of the city, with predominantly minority populations are described as "the trash" of San Jose.

The Bay Area News Group reports that some of the officers have been placed on admininstrative leave and are under investigation by the FBI.

In a news release, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia stated: "While I have no control over what former employees post online, I can voice my outrage after hearing about these comments made online... Any current employee involved with bigoted activity online will promptly be investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent in my power. We have no place for this.”

The president of the San Jose Police Officers' Association, Sgt. Paul Kelly, issued a statement about the alleged group.

"I am taking swift action against any member of the SJPOA that has participated in this online ring of hate because there is zero room in our department or our profession for racists, bigots or those that enable them."