Governor Abbott to speak on Texas' continued efforts to combat COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding a joint press conference with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to talk about Texas' ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus.

TDEM Chief Nim Kidd and DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD. will be speaking with the governor at the Texas State Capitol around 12 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Fears over the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus outbreak are causing authorities to take extra precautions with mass gatherings and events around the world.

People are urged to continue to practice proper hygiene practices including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever, and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a clinic, urgent care or emergency department to avoid potential spread.

