Gov. Abbott strongly urging Texans to get an early flu shot this season

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Dallas Thursday to discuss preparations for the upcoming flu season, which he said will pose a new challenge for hospitals.

The governor attended a roundtable event with state health leaders and other medical experts at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

“We know that the flu season is coming up and if flu season this coming year were as severe as it was last year on top of the pandemic of COVID-19, that could pose substantial challenges for your hospitals, as well as for your PPE supplies, etc. And so the state of Texas is getting ready for the state and for local hospitals to be able to deal both with COVID-19 as well as the upcoming flu season,” Abbott said.

He strongly urged Texans to get a flu shot this year and get it early to help make sure hospitals do not reach capacity with both flu and COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this week, the governor said the state has more than $1 billion worth of personal protective equipment ready to help combat both COVID-19 and the flu.

The state also has enough PPE supplies for school districts to keep students and teachers safe, he said.

Abbott is confident schools will be ready for the fall semester but said districts do need to be ready to move from in-person to online learning if there is a localized COVID-19 outbreak.

“School districts get to make their own decision and they get to take in the advice of local public health authorities as well as state and national health authorities. And then in addition to that, they can provide either an in-classroom setting, a remote learning setting or a combination of the two instilling the safest practice possible,” he said.

His main concern once school begins is not the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, it's the spread of the virus among friends and groups that will begin gathering again outside of school.

"As students depart school for the day, they must maintain the very safest practices as they go home and do not gather in these different types of locations that will lead to a spread of COVID-19," he said.

The governor believes the state’s mask mandate is working. He told FOX 4 that masks are cutting the number of people now in hospitals statewide.

He called them uncomfortable but said they are the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Pretty soon, maybe as soon as September, there will be therapeutic drugs that people will be able to take who test positive for COVID-19 and then we keep seeing these news stories about the acceleration of vaccines potentially becoming available maybe as early as November. And when vaccines start becoming available, it will mean that we will be able to build up the sense of herd immunity,” Abbott said.

Abbott said the state’s mask mandate may be lifted before the end of the year if the numbers continue to improve and there are better treatments available for people with COVID-19.

