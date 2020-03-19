Gov. Abbott expected to announce shutdown of restaurants & bars across Texas

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE

Dining areas at restaurants and bars across the U.S. and here in Austin have been shut down and Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to put that policy in place for the entire Lone Star State.

Major cities in Texas like Dallas, Houston and San Antonio have already ordered that its restaurants and bars be closed. Austin shut down those businesses on March 17 until at least May 1.

While the dining rooms are shut, most restaurants are allowed to offer to-go and delivery. Critical operations like grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

The expected announcement of the closure of all Texas restaurants and bars is expected at 11 a.m. It's not a given that Gov. Abbott will announce the shut down of the businesses but he said at a news conference yesterday that it will be based on what's best for Texans.

Gov. Abbott also waived regulations to allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, and mixed drinks, with food purchases to customers.

