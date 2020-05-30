Gov. Abbott deploys state resources to Texas cities amid George Floyd protests

On May 30, Texas Gov. Abbott announced that he will be deploying state resources to the cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin to maintain public safety and ensure peaceful protests.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

Texas DPS has sent more than 1,5000 officers to assist local police departments, according to a press release from the governor's office. More resources will be provided as needed.

The Governor and DPS officials have spoken with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, as well as law enforcement officials in those cities.