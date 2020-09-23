Get sketched as your favorite ‘The Masked Singer’ character
“The Masked Singer” invites you to Mask Yourself!
You can get sketched as your favorite character from Season 4 of “The Masked Singer” by visiting MaskYourself.Fox.
It’s so simple:
Step 1: Select your character
Step 2: Submit a photo of yourself using the guidelines
Step 3: Our sketch artists are working on your big reveal
Step 4: The big reveal
Step 5: Share on social media and be sure to use #TheMaskedSinger
The Mask Yourself experience will be available to fans of “The Masked Singer” for the entirety of Season 4!
Be sure to spread the word to all your family and friends!
You can watch “The Masked Singer” right here on FOX on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.
