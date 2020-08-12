Georgia woman celebrates 100th birthday on Wednesday

A Georgia woman is celebrating a special milestone.

August 12, 2020 - Louise White turns 100 (Photo courtesy of Sherri McCoy)

Wednesday, August 12, marks Louise White's 100th birthday.

White's granddaughter, Sherri McCoy, said there is nothing "old" about her.

"Sure, her legs don't work any longer and her memory of people, places and things is non-existent on most days but she's still very young at heart," said McCoy. "Her smile is as bright as any toothless newborn."

McCoy said White's laughter mirrors a class full of kindergartners watching cartoons.

August 12, 2020 - Louise White turns 100 (Photo courtesy of Sherri McCoy)

Advertisement

August 12, 2020 - Louise White turns 100 (Photo courtesy of Sherri McCoy)

"So you see, 100 years of living hasn't dimmed her youthful light," McCoy said. "Instead, it's added to the embers and fanned them with a breath of youthfulness that could never be squelched by time."

Due to the coronavirus, McCoy said their family won't be able to celebrate White's birthday in person at her living facility.

"I am hoping that once we can I will be able to show her all the different places that her special day was celebrated."