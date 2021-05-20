George Strait, Billie Eilish headline 2021 ACL Music Festival

article

Austin City Limits Music Festival has released its lineup for 2021 after it was forced to cancel last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headliners for the 2021 event include country legend George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol, DaBaby, and Erykah Badu. Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Phoebe Bridgers, and Jon Pardi.

ACL Fest says more than 20 homegrown Texans are on this year's bill. Weekend One will be October 1-3 and Weekend Two will be October 8-10.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

You can get a look at the full lineup and get tickets here. Tickets go on sale beginning today (5/20) at 12 p.m. (CT).

Organizers say they will stay in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and follow current recommendations and guidelines at the time of the festival.

ACL Fest is partnering with the City of Austin and Austin Public Health to encourage vaccination in the months prior to the festival. Learn more about getting the vaccine without an appointment or registration at AustinTexas.gov/Covid19-vaccines or if you are coming from out of town, visit Vaccines.gov to find the nearest vaccine provider near you.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"Austin City Limits 2021 is a result of successful vaccine efforts and more than a year’s worth of protection measures," said Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott in a news release. "Taking the shot is our shot at getting things back to normal and we envision this happening before October if we stay the course as a community. Thank you to all those who have done their part and took the vaccine and to ACL who will utilize their broad voice to encourage vaccination in the months leading to their monumental event."

Advertisement

Instead of an in-person event in 2020, organizers held a free three-night broadcast featuring memorable past sets in Zilker Park combined with some original programming.