A Galveston County deputy has been accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, officials confirm.

According to Galveston County Criminal District Attorney Jack Roady, Kenneth Wayne Hogan, 57, was arrested by La Marque police on Monday.

Roady confirms that Hogan is a deputy assigned as a bailiff at the Galveston County Justice Center.

Kenneth Wayne Hogan (Photo: Galveston County)

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hogan is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in the 90s, when she was between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.

Roady says the case will be presented to a grand jury at a future date.