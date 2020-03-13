Galveston County confirms its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

Galveston County Health District (GCHD) today confirmed its first presumptive positive case of Coronavirus COVID-19 in a Galveston County resident.

Results are still pending confirmation from the CDC.

The patient is a woman ranging in age 30-35 years old.

This case is directly linked to Montgomery County Public Health’s presumptive positive case involving a man in his 40s. The woman was tested by Austin Public Health and is currently self-quarantined in Austin. She is a resident of northern Galveston County.

For confidentiality purposes, GCHD is not releasing any additional identifying information about the woman.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation. We understand this presumptive positive case may concern our community, but at this time there is no evidence of community spread,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority. “The immediate risk for Galveston County residents remains low. We have worked very hard planning and preparing for this moment. There are steps in place to safeguard the community.”

GCHD is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to quickly identify close contacts of the woman. Those may include family, friends, co-workers and other potential contacts.

