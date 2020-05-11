Funeral services set for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski

Funeral services have been set for Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, who passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 14, at First Assembly of God in Humble (1915 FM 1960).

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with social distancing enforced. Services will be held at 11 a.m.

Admission into the sanctuary will be strictly limited to ensure proper social distancing.

Scholwinski served as a member of the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 26 years.

Scholwinski first tested positive for COVID-19 in March and spent several weeks in a hospital. He passed away on May 6.