Funeral service today for Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

The community will gather to pay their respects as Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan is laid to rest today.

Sgt. Sullivan was killed during a traffic stop on December 10.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston.

Following the service, a procession will be held in Nassau Bay. The public may pay their respects by lining the procession route. The procession will come through the City of Nassau Bay around 11:45 a.m. to noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Sgt. Sullivan's memory to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Association.

Authorities say Sgt. Sullivan was killed on December 10 while assisting with a traffic stop, during which the driver was found to be wanted on a warrant. During the arrest, police say the suspect broke away from officers, got back into his vehicle, drove away, and at some point struck Sgt. Sullivan with the vehicle. She passed away at the hospital. The suspect was arrested two days later.

Sgt. Sullivan was a resident of Friendswood. December 27 would have been her 16th anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department.

Not only is Sgt. Sullivan the first Nassau Bay officer ever killed in the line of duty, an officer there has never even been injured.

The 43-year-old sergeant leaves behind her spouse after just getting married last summer, her 15-year-old son, and countless sisters and brothers in blue who are left heartbroken.