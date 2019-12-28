Funeral arrangements for Carolee Taylor announced

article

Funeral arrangements for Carolee Taylor have been announced. She's the woman killed by her ex-boyfriend on Christmas Eve during her birthday party.

The family says Taylor's "celebration of life" will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at the Cy-Fair Christian Church located at 9730 Grant Rd., Houston, TX 77070.

The public is welcome to attend Carolee's service.

The man police believe killed Taylor was shot by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy in Hermann Park Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

