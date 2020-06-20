Friend of bicyclist killed in fatal hit and run in SW Houston speaks

Friends and family members are remembering a cyclist hit and killed on Houston’s Southwest side early Saturday morning.

“It’s more than saddening,” said Frank Wagner, a friend of the victim. “It’s a heartbreaking feeling. I have loads and loads of memories with that man. More than 50 years.”

Wagner identifies the victim as a man in his 60’s. However, pending next of kin notifications, we’re waiting to name and publicly identify the man killed.

According to police, the man was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning near I-610 and Braeswood Blvd. Authorities say the driver hit the cyclist and left him on the street.

“There’s no question that this individual knew what he did, and then he fled,” said Sean Teare from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “He or she, when we find them, we’re going to prosecute.”

Wagner describes the victim as a great friend and tremendous athlete. Police say he had been riding with a group of other cyclists when he was hit by the car.

“The bicyclist was ahead of his group,” said Teare. “They ride all of the time together. He was out in front this morning. When his group came up to him, the car had already fled. We don’t have any specific eyewitnesses to the crash that we know of.”

So far, no arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“You killed one very remarkable man,” said Wagner. “One, friendly, decent man. Warm-hearted and kind individual. All of the world is at a great loss, of the passing of a good man.”