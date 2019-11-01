Four dead, others injured at Halloween party in Orinda; neighbors say house rented on Airbnb

Four people were killed and others were injured at a Halloween party in Orinda and authorities said nothing about a shooter being in custody, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on Thursday on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane, not too far from Highway 24. The street is narrow and winding, lined with multimillion homes.

A neighbor said he talked to the owner of the home, who told him it was being rented out through Airbnb for a private party. The neighbor said that particular house has been the scene of other parties that "sometimes get out of hand."

According to a now-deleted Instagram post, there were ads for a party someone in Orinda that were boasting an “AirBNB mansion party” and that guests should direct message someone named @tonecapone300 for the address. The flier also said to “BYOB” and “BYOW.” Doors would open at 10 p.m., according to the post. KTVU has not independently confirmed that this was the same party.

A now-deleted Instagram post advertising an Airbnb "Mansion Party" in Orinda.

Ben Breit, Airbnb's head of trust and safety, told KTVU that they are "urgently investigating" what happened.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said he saw what appeared to be 30 to 50 people leaving the party, running down the hillside to escape the gunfire. He saw many trying to hail Ubers to get home. He heard five gunshots that startled him and then he saw police cars "flying up the hill."

Orinda is a quiet, affluent city, population 17,000, ranked the second-most friendly town in America by Forbes in 2012. It was recently the home to Steph and Ayesha Curry, before they moved to the Peninsula. Schools are great and homicides are rare.

The neighbor said he is highly aware of that.

"It's surprising," he said. "Orinda is supposed to be like a safe neighborhood. And this is what happened. I guess it is what it is."

Orinda police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office are looking for who shot four people dead at a Halloween party. Oct. 41, 2019

Some of the guests leaving the deadly Halloween party in Orinda. One neighbor said he saw about 30-50 people leaving, many of them trying to leave in Ubers. Oct. 31, 209

