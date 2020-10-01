Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who left his group home

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing person.



Authorities are looking for Thomas Woodrow Love, 72.



Love was last seen on Wednesday in the 15800 block of Riverside Grove Drive.

Authorities said Love left his group home sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday night and 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, camo pants, and white FILA shoes.

Authorities added that Love does have medical issues.



If you have seen Love, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281) 341-4665.