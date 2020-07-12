Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

article

Authorities in Fort Bend County are investigating following a deadly early morning shooting on Sunday.



The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. on the 25900 block of Silver Timbers Lane.

Authorities said they received a 911 call from a woman stating that her good friend had been shot.



When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman in their mid 30’s, dead inside the home. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to tend to the woman, however, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said that the homeowner had a girlfriend over at her home. Then around 3 a.m., the girlfriend’s husband came over to the home, walked out of a pickup truck with a weapon, and walked into the house shooting his wife and took his own life.



Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said deputies did receive a dying declaration from the girlfriend stating that her husband had shot her while she was being treated.

A witness told authorities that the husband and the girlfriend were having some domestic issues. Deputies believe that’s why the girlfriend stayed with her.



Deputies said there were surveillance cameras inside the home, and they will be reviewing those as part of their investigation.



The names of the victims have not been released by authorities.