Fort Bend County murder suspect found dead by authorities

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has announced they've located a suspect wanted for murder.

Officials said they located Jhon Vanegas Romero, 24, the suspect in a recent murder investigation, deceased.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Bend SWAT search for suspect in domestic violence-related death

Jhon Vanegas Romero (Courtesy of Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, deputies responded to a call regarding a man found hanging in Needville. Officials said the location was approximately two miles from where Romero was last believed to be seen.

Authorities tentatively identified him as Romero based on clothing, tattoos, and a passport that was found. Surveillance footage from October 14 confirmed Romero was wearing the same clothes when last seen alive.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Romero was the prime suspect in the stabbing death of his wife, Anyi Montealegre Izquierdo, 23, on October 14. A manhunt was launched following the discovery of her body.

"While a thorough investigation is underway to ensure all protocols are followed, this appears to be a suicide," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Our deepest condolences go out to all families affected by this tragedy."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Romero's body will undergo a post-mortem examination, with fingerprint and identification checks to confirm his identity definitively.

The investigation into Izquierdo's death remains ongoing.