Fort Bend County Crime: 2 arrested for shooting following little league football game

Two people are facing charges following an incident over the weekend at Harlem Road Park in Richmond, officials said.

Authorities said the incident occurred last Saturday just before noon.

Deputies responded to the park regarding a disturbance after a little league football game.

During the disturbance, officials said a juvenile was assaulted and sustained injuries.

That's when, officials said, an adult involved in the disturbance displayed and fired a firearm multiple times, resulting in a man being grazed by a bullet. That victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Both suspects, later identified as Kalvin Flowers and Brittany Flowers, were caught without incident and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Kalvin is charged with injury to a child with a $50,000 bond, while Brittany is charged with aggravated assault. Her bond information wasn't released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (281) 341-4665, option 1. You can also call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-8477. Your identity will remain anonymous.