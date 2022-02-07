Former Harris Co. Clerk Chris Collins announces campaign for Mayor of Houston

article

Chris Hollins, who was the Harris County Clerk during the 2020 election, has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Houston.



Hollins made the announcement on Monday.



"Our next mayor will lead Houston at a defining moment in its history," said Hollins. "The pandemic changed our world overnight, and we as a city have to deal with that change. We can’t go back. I am offering my leadership and experience to propel Houston forward."



According to a release, Hollins gained national acclaim for protecting and expanding voting rights for 2.5 million Houston-area voters during the 2020 election.

Hollins currently serves as a board member of METRO, who is helping oversee a $1.3 billion budget.



"I love this city," Hollins continued. "When I envision our future, I see the safest major city in America with the strongest local economy. I see the city in which my children are valued for who they are and what they can contribute, not by the color of their skin, whom they worship, or whom they love. I see the best city in America to live, work, and raise a family. And I see a city that never goes backward. That’s the Houston I know–always forward."

Hollins says he will spend the coming months engaging community leaders, thought leaders, and Houstonians in every corner of the city to share his vision for Houston, understand their concerns, and listen to their hopes for the future.



Current Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will not be running again due to term limits.

The election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023.