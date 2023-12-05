FBI investigates 'passenger disturbance' on flight from Orlando that made emergency landing in Jacksonville

A flight from Orlando to Providence, Rhode Island had to make an unplanned landing in Jacksonville due to a "passenger disturbance" on the plane, according to federal investigators.

Breeze Airways Flight 717 departed Orlando International Airport (MCO) around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday for what was to be a nearly three-hour flight to Rhode Island. However, as the plane was over the Georgia Coast, it had to divert to Jacksonville.

In a statement from Breeze Airways sent to FOX 35, the airline said, "An argument escalated between two guests onboard resulting in a perceived security threat."

Local law enforcement safely deplaned all guests and crew, the airline said. "Safety is our top priority, and we take threats of any kind very seriously. We are committed to assisting law enforcement with the investigation into this incident."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to FOX 35 News that the Airbus A220 landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport around 6 p.m. after the crew reported the incident. The FAA said it would investigate the matter with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A spokesperson for the FBI told FOX 35 that agents in Jacksonville responded and had been working with partners to ensure the safety of all passengers.

"There is no indication of any legitimate threat," said FBI Public Affairs Officer Amanda Videll.

Breeze Airways said it provided overnight accommodation for all impacted passengers and will fly them to their original destination on Wednesday morning.