Flaring, smoke after power outage at Baytown Chevron Phillips facility

The Chevron Phillips Chemical Company says there’s no threat to the community amid flaring and smoke at their Baytown facility.

According to the company, the facility at 9500 Interstate 10 East experienced an unplanned operational issue due to a power outage, resulting in the flaring and smoke.

"There is no danger to plant employees or the community. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused," the company wrote in a CAER Online message.

The City of Mont Belvieu, located near the plant, said power outages were being experienced throughout the city, impacting the industry along SH 146 corridor the most and leading to heavy flaring. The reason for the outages is unclear.

The City of Mont Belvieu said there is no threat to the public and no shelter in place at this time.