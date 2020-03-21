Five total Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19: HCSO

article

One Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to five.

The most recent case is a female deputy in her late 20s, who last reported for duty on Friday, March 20. She is now quarantined at home.

Previously reported cases include:

- A male deputy in his early 30s, who is now quarantined at home.

- A male civilian clerk employee in his late 20s, who is being treated at a local hospital.

- A male deputy in his late 60s, who is quarantined at home.

- A female deputy in her late 20s, who is quarantined at home.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including a 14-day home quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

