Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire at Main Street Market in downtown Houston

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at Main Street Market in downtown Houston.

The fire was at four alarms but has been downgraded to three alarms.

The fire was first reported at the building on the corner of Main Street and Walker Street around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Fire trucks are blocking the streets surrounding the building, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Houston METRO says the METRO Rail Red Line is delayed due to the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.