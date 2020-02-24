Firefighter injured at scene of 3-alarm fire

The apartment complex in the 8200 block of Broadway is home to some 15 hundred Vietnamese nationals.

The fire department was dispatched at 5:50 p.m. Monday to the huge complex and arrived within four minutes.

"Shortly after ladder 55 arrived they performed a rescue on the third floor rescuing civilians from the fire," said Assistant Fire Chief Michael Mire.

No residents were injured but a firefighter was rushed to the Medical Center in stable condition.

His injuries were not related to the actual fire. He was hurt by a fire engine truck rolling free.

"The parking brake was either not engaged or there may have been system failure," said Mire. "That's something we have to look into either way its going to be important to determine what happened so that way we ensure that our firefighters are working with the best equipment possible so we can continue to affect rescues like the one we did tonight."

Three alarms were pulled due to the size of the complex and the complexity of how it's structured.

The fire was contained to three units.

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.