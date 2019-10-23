Fire at southwest Houston shopping center cause 'extensive' damage to grocery store

article

Firefighters were able to prevent a fire at a strip shopping center from spreading to multiple businesses, but a grocery store did experience “extensive” damage, officials say.

Crews responded to the fire at the shopping center on Bellaire Blvd near Belle Park Drive around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters made forcible entry into a grocery store that had burglary bars and found heavy fire and smoke inside.

Firefighters battled a fire at a strip shopping center in southwest Houston.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the grocery store. Officials say there is some smoke damage to the adjacent businesses, but no water or fire damage.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.