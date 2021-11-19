EXCLUSIVE: Father speaks out after report on special needs child visiting in Katy said to be missing

His son has been on a missing person poster for more than a month but we heard from the father who has the boy and tells us his son has not been abducted.

Marcus Lewis Sr. says under their divorce decree he has joint custody of his son and he filed for full custody in August 2021 because he says he believes his son was being abused. So he’s not returning him to his mom because Lewis says he’s protecting him.

"I am not missing," 13-year-old Marcus Lewis Jr. told FOX 26 on video chat. "I am fine."

BACKGROUND: Arrest warrant issued for dad after special needs child visiting in Katy for the summer now missing

The teen's mom Shannon Patrick says her son, who has a developmental delay, went to visit his dad in Katy for two weeks in July 2021 and was never returned to her in Colorado.

An order from September 2021 from a Colorado court states "There is reason to believe Marcus Jr. is experiencing or is threatened with mistreatment or abuse in (Marcus Sr.’s) home" and needs to be returned immediately but I spoke with Marcus Lewis Sr. on video chat and he says it’s the other way around. He claims his son was being abused by Patrick.

"I have a God-given right to protect my child. If your child tells you the other parent is abusing them what are you going to do?" asked Mr. Lewis. "Just sit back and allow him to go back to the abuse or are you going to take a stand? I have to take a stand."

According to Mr. Lewis, his 13-year-old son weighed just 90 pounds when he picked him up from his mom over the summer and now weighs 115.

"When he first got here you could see his rib cage," he explained.

Mr. Lewis also says his son’s feet have become deformed from wearing shoes that are too small.

"His toes are curled up under his feet because of the small shoes."

When I spoke with Shannon Patrick she pointed to a recorded FaceTime call she received from her son in August 2021 as potential confirmation of abuse. In it, Marcus Jr seems to be in distress and the call abruptly ends.

Mr. Lewis, however, says after several visits to their home from sheriff’s deputies and a CPS investigation, "they closed the case. There was never no [sic] abuse. So that same video she’s been showing to everybody even the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies came and spoke to him and he told them nobody hit him because nobody ever hit him."

Admittedly, Mr. Lewis knows there is now a warrant out for his arrest for failing to comply with the court order to return his son. He says he's hired an attorney to get it straightened out.

"I’m not a criminal but I’m not about to go to jail for false accusations," he said. "That’s just how I feel. My son needs me right now."

I spoke with Shannon Patrick again Friday and she says Marcus Sr’s abuse allegations against her are absolutely false and she says if he believes those things about her he should do it the right way and present them in court. She’s been here in Texas for a month trying to get her son back.