The Houston Police Department is on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred in Midtown on Monday evening.

Details are very limited, but authorities said the shooting happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Gray Street, just after 5:45 p.m.

Authorities said at least one person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

