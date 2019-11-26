Family almost run off road, motorcyclist hit in apparent road rage incident

A Splendora family had a harrowing experience on the freeway in an apparent road rage incident.

Just after 5 p.m., Montgomery County dispatchers received a call from a man on US 59 northbound near Splendora.

The Splendora resident reported a male driver in a white Tahoe who was attempting to run him off the road. As he talked with dispatchers, he slowed down and sped up, but the Tahoe did the same. The Splendora resident was driving a Volkswagen Jetta. With him were his wife and infant child.

As they approached the FM 2090 exit, the Tahoe came over again, striking the Jetta in the right front fender and attempted to force him into the center wall. The Tahoe then cut across all lanes of the freeway, crossed the gore point (area of white stripes between the freeway and exit ramp) and attempted to exit.

What he didn’t see was another male driver, just off work and heading home on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. As the motorcycle was exiting, the Tahoe struck him, causing the motorcycle to flip and ejecting the driver.

MCHD along with Splendora Police responded to the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, but a lot of road rash.

The driver of the Jetta provided Splendora Police with video from the entire incident, including the motorcycle being struck.

Splendora Police arrested Armando Montes of Cleveland. With him in the vehicle was his wife and 7-year-old child. He now faces aggravated assault charges and child endangerment.