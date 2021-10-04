Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp experience outages, according to reports

Facebook and its apps Instagram and Whatsapp appeared to be experiencing issues on Monday morning that resulted in connection trouble and the inability to load newsfeeds for many users, according to reports.

The website DownDetector, which shares user-reported issues on websites and other platforms, showed thousands of complaints regarding the Facebook-owned apps around 11:45 a.m. ET. The largest issue appeared to be centered on Instagram with more than 67,000 people reporting problems with the app at one point, though thousands more reported issues with other Facebook products.

Many Instagram users, about 44%, reported issues with the app, according to the site. Most Facebook users — 80% — reported trouble with the website, according to DownDetector.

FILE - This photo illustration shows several social media app icons displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

