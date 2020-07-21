Facebook adds label to Trump post claiming mail-in ballots will result in rigged election

After President Donald Trump posted on Facebook suggesting that mail-in voting would result in a rigged election, the social media network added a notice to the president’s post with links to official election information.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,” Trump wrote on Facebook on July 21.

Clicking on the link added to Trump’s post takes users to USA.gov, where visitors are provided information on the absentee mail-in voting process. The website notes that mail-in absentee voting is available in each state, and also provides information on how to obtain an absentee ballot.

The social network announced in June that it would be flagging newsworthy posts from politicians, including Trump, that break the platform’s rules. Facebook also said it would ban false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places, according to the Associated Press.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mail-in voting system will likely be a primary method for many citizens to cast their votes during the 2020 presidential election.

This is not the first time the president has made claims that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the mail-in voting process. In May, Twitter highlighted that Trump claimed, without evidence, that there would be rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would be expanding its mail-in voting efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter pointed out that experts had noted that mail-in voting is “rarely linked” to voter fraud.

A fact-check piece published in May from the Associated Press highlights how voting fraud is rare, pointing out that the president himself cast an absentee ballot for the Florida primary in March. So have many other members of his administration.

Vice President Mike Pence and a half-dozen other senior advisers to Trump have repeatedly voted by mail, according to election records obtained by The Associated Press.

It’s true that some election studies have shown a slightly higher incidence of mail-in voting fraud compared with in-person voting, but the overall risk is considered by experts to be extremely low. The Brennan Center for Justice said in 2017 the risk of voting fraud is 0.00004% to 0.0009%.

“Trump is simply wrong about mail-in balloting raising a ‘tremendous’ potential for fraud,” Richard L. Hasen, an elections expert at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, recently wrote in an op-ed. “While certain pockets of the country have seen their share of absentee-ballot scandals, problems are extremely rare in the five states that rely primarily on vote-by-mail, including the heavily Republican state of Utah.”



Trump’s push for widespread in-person voting runs counter to the current guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urge Americans to maintain 6 feet of separation and avoid crowds.

The CDC guidelines “encourage mail-in methods of voting if allowed in the jurisdiction,” given the coronavirus threat. Last week, Trump threatened to “hold up” funding for Michigan and Nevada if they allowed more residents to cast mail-in or absentee ballots out of pandemic safety concerns. He later backed off the threat.

On June 22, the president tweeted on mail-in ballots, saying that “it will be the scandal of our times!”

A day later, Twitter added a public interest notice on one of Trump’s tweets for violating its policy against abusive behavior.

Twitter announced on June 27 that it would be flagging tweets from certain political and government figures that violate its rules, including from Trump.

“By nature of their positions these leaders have outsized influence and sometimes say things that could be considered controversial or invite debate and discussion,“ the social network said in a blog post. ”A critical function of our service is providing a place where people can openly and publicly respond to their leaders and hold them accountable.“

Facebook itself has made headlines for its increased efforts in identifying and removing misinformation and hate speech on its platform.

On July 16, the social network highlighted its efforts in keeping users safe and informed about the risks of the novel coronavirus. In late June, Facebook announced it had designated the “boogaloo” movement as a violent U.S. anti-government network and would be continuing to remove content related to the group.

