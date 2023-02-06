Expand / Collapse search

House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

By Rob Olson and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:38PM
FOX 9

House explosion in East Bethel

An explosion at an apparent home under construction occurred around 9 a.m. Monday.

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said. 

Explosion in Anoka County: RAW

SkyFOX 9 above an explosion in East Bethel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Three men — employees of contractors who were working on the structure — were trapped in the home where the explosion occurred and had to be rescued, Jacobson said. They were taken to the hospital; one by air ambulance and two by ground ambulance. 

Their conditions were not known as of noon on Monday. 

East Bethel home explosion: Anoka County Sheriff's Office provides update [RAW]

Lt. Bill Jacobson with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office provides an update after a under construction home exploded the morning of Feb. 6.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Authorities are looking closely at what could have caused an explosion at the home under construction. 

The damage to the home is "significant," Jacobson said. 

Image 1 of 13

A house in East Bethel exploded on Monday, Feb. 6. 