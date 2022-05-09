Elderly man with cane shot, killed by teen behind Walmart in north Houston

article

An elderly man is dead following an evening shooting in North Houston on Monday night.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred at Fulton and Crosstimbers, just before 8:45 p.m.

Officers responded to a shooting and upon arrival found a man had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was walking when he was approached by a group of four Black females and two Black males.

Authorities said the kids were harassing the man. As that was occurring, the man was swinging his cane trying to get the kids away from him.

As the group started walking away, one male turned around and shot the man in the chest.

Officers are searching the area for surveillance footage.

No clear motive for the shooting has been determined.

Police did say a witness is cooperating with officers regarding the incident.