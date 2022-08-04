80 firefighters battling deadly Cypress grassfire, 95% contained

article

80 firefighters remain on scene of a deadly grassfire that sparked up in northern Harris County on Thursday.

Officials responded to the fire located in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail.

The Harris County Fire Marshal said numerous fire departments are on the scene battling the grassfire.

Officials said the fire has currently burned 30 acres and is 95% contained.

LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

One elderly male was killed as a result of the fire.

Firefighters said their biggest concern at this time was getting ahead of the fire due to winds in the area.

The Harris County Fire Marshal also said containment is happening fairly quickly, and they do not expect to see any evacuations.