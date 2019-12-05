East Texas deputies trying to serve search warrant fatally shoot man

Officials say East Texas deputies trying to serve a search warrant fatally shot a man who tried to speed away from the scene.

A spokesman for the Harrison County Sheriff's Office says special tactics deputies were trying to serve the narcotics warrant about 11 a.m. Thursday at a house in southwestern Marshall when 31-year-old Demetrius Williams tried to flee the scene in a minivan.

Lt. Jay Webb says while trying to speed away, Williams tried to run over a deputy.

That's when deputies opened fire, killing Williams. There were no other injuries.