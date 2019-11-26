Early voting for Houston's December runoff election starts Wednesday, continues next week
HOUSTON - Early voting in Houston's December 14 runoff election begins Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Wednesday, November 27: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Monday - Saturday, December 02 - December 07: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 08: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Monday - Tuesday, December 09 - December 10: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m
On the ballot :
- Houston Mayor
- City Council At-Large positions
- Houston City Council District positions (Districts A, C, D, F, H, J)
- Houston Community College Trustee
- Houston ISD Trustee
- City of Bellaire City Council
There are 33 polling locations available.
Election Day is Saturday, December 14 and the Countywide Polling Place program is in effect, Voters do not have to go to a designated precinct they can vote at any polling location that is close and convenient.